Miller carries Central Michigan past Miami (Ohio) 83-69

The Associated Press

February 24, 2022, 9:35 PM

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Kevin Miller had 24 points as Central Michigan beat Miami (Ohio) 83-69 on Thursday night.

Miller made 6 of 7 3-pointers. He added six assists.

Ralph Bissainthe had 17 points and seven rebounds for Central Michigan (7-19, 6-9 Mid-American Conference), which ended its five-game losing streak. Brian Taylor added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Harrison Henderson had 10 points.

Central Michigan scored 50 points in the second half, a season best for the team.

Mekhi Lairy had 18 points for the RedHawks (12-16, 6-11). Dae Dae Grant added 16 points. Precious Ayah had 14 rebounds.

___

___

