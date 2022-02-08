Miles and the TCU Horned Frogs host conference foe Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-11, 4-6 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (15-5, 4-4 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 7…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-11, 4-6 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (15-5, 4-4 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: TCU -3; over/under is 128

BOTTOM LINE: Big 12 foes TCU and Oklahoma State meet on Tuesday.

The Horned Frogs have gone 8-3 at home. TCU scores 68.8 points while outscoring opponents by 6.3 points per game.

The Cowboys are 4-6 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma State is 2-3 in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Cowboys won 57-56 in the last matchup on Jan. 20. Avery Anderson III led the Cowboys with 12 points, and Charles O’Bannon Jr. led the Horned Frogs with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Miles is scoring 13.9 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Horned Frogs. Damion Baugh is averaging 7.9 points over the past 10 games for TCU.

Isaac Likekele is averaging 7.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Cowboys. Bryce Thompson is averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 6-4, averaging 65.0 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 63.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

