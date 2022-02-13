SUPER BOWL LVI: What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Miladinovic carries Marshall over UTEP 88-79

The Associated Press

February 13, 2022, 5:23 PM

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Goran Miladinovic had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead five Marshall players in double figures as the Thundering Herd snapped their seven-game road losing streak, getting past UTEP 88-79 on Sunday.

Mikel Beyers and Andrew Taylor added 13 points apiece for the Thundering Herd. Obinna Anochili-Killen and Marko Sarenac chipped in 12 points each. Taylor also had six assists.

Souley Boum tied a season high with 32 points for the Miners (14-10, 7-5 Conference USA). Jamal Bieniemy added 23 points. Jamari Sibley had 10 rebounds.

