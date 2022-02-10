OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | Olympian flashes ‘No War in Ukraine’ sign | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Mikesell leads No. 21…

Mikesell leads No. 21 Ohio State women past Nebraska 80-70

The Associated Press

February 10, 2022, 9:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Taylor Mikesell scored 21 points, Rebeka Mikulasikova added 15 and No. 21 Ohio State beat Nebraska 80-70 on Thursday night.

Mikesell and Mikulasikova were a combined 13 of 29 from the floor and made eight of the Buckeyes’ nine 3-pointers. Jacy Sheldon added 14 points for Ohio State (18-4, 10-3 Big Ten), which has won three straight and nine of its last 10 games.

Freshman Alexis Markowski had 23 points and matched a career best with 15 rebounds to lead Nebraska (17-6, 6-6). Jaz Shelley added 14 points and Isabelle Bourne 12.

Mikulasikova made a pair of 3-pointers during a 9-0 run to close the first half and Ohio State led 36-31 at the break. Mikesell added three 3s in the third quarter to help extend the lead to 59-46, and the Buckeyes led by double digits for most of the fourth.

The Buckeyes shot 50% (13 of 26) from the floor and made 14 of 15 at the free-throw line in the second half.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Appeals court declines to overturn judge's ban on federal employee vaccine mandate

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up