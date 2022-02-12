SUPER BOWL LVI: Latest from SoFi Stadium | What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Middle Tennessee hosts Charlotte after Young’s 28-point outing

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 3:22 AM

Charlotte 49ers (13-10, 6-5 C-USA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (16-7, 7-3 C-USA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte faces the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders after Jahmir Young scored 28 points in Charlotte’s 82-77 loss to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Blue Raiders are 11-0 in home games. Middle Tennessee ranks sixth in C-USA with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by DeAndre Dishman averaging 1.9.

The 49ers have gone 6-5 against C-USA opponents. Charlotte ranks fifth in C-USA scoring 31.5 points per game in the paint led by Young averaging 3.2.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Jefferson is shooting 43.5% and averaging 14.0 points for the Blue Raiders. Eli Lawrence is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

Young is scoring 19.3 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the 49ers. Austin Butler is averaging 9.8 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 59.8% over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

49ers: 5-5, averaging 67.5 points, 27.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 3.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

