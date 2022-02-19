CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccines, meals giveaway in Prince George's Co. | Queen Elizabeth II tests positive | Cheapest tests could come soon | Omicron subvariant monitored in DC | Latest COVID-19 cases in the region
Middle Tennessee faces Florida Atlantic on 4-game win streak

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 2:02 AM

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (18-7, 9-3 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic Owls (15-11, 8-5 C-USA)

Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida Atlantic -4; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee is looking to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Blue Raiders take on Florida Atlantic.

The Owls have gone 13-4 at home. Florida Atlantic averages 74.5 points while outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game.

The Blue Raiders are 9-3 in C-USA play. Middle Tennessee ranks fourth in C-USA giving up 66.9 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Blue Raiders won 70-57 in the last matchup on Jan. 14. Josh Jefferson led the Blue Raiders with 19 points, and Alijah Martin led the Owls with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Forrest averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Martin is averaging 13.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

Donovan Sims is averaging 10.8 points for the Blue Raiders. Jefferson is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 9-1, averaging 73.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

