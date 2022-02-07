Michigan visits Penn State following Dickinson’s 28-point showing

Michigan Wolverines (11-9, 5-5 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (9-10, 4-7 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 9…

Michigan Wolverines (11-9, 5-5 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (9-10, 4-7 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan takes on the Penn State Nittany Lions after Hunter Dickinson scored 28 points in Michigan’s 82-76 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Nittany Lions are 7-3 on their home court. Penn State is 1-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

The Wolverines are 5-5 in Big Ten play. Michigan has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Nittany Lions and Wolverines square off Tuesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Lundy is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Nittany Lions, while averaging 13 points and 5.8 rebounds. Jalen Pickett is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for Penn State.

Caleb is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 10.5 points. Dickinson is shooting 61.7% and averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games for Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 4-6, averaging 63.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

