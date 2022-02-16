Michigan visits Iowa after Murray’s 37-point game

Michigan Wolverines (13-10, 7-6 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (17-7, 7-6 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Michigan Wolverines (13-10, 7-6 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (17-7, 7-6 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa takes on the Michigan Wolverines after Keegan Murray scored 37 points in Iowa’s 98-75 victory against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Hawkeyes are 13-2 in home games. Iowa ranks second in the Big Ten with 16.4 assists per game led by Joe Toussaint averaging 3.8.

The Wolverines are 7-6 in Big Ten play. Michigan ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 33.5 rebounds per game led by Hunter Dickinson averaging 8.2.

The Hawkeyes and Wolverines meet Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murray is averaging 23.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and two blocks for the Hawkeyes. Jordan Bohannon is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iowa.

Dickinson is averaging 18.1 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Wolverines. Eli Brooks is averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games for Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 79.4 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.