Michigan takes on Nebraska following Dickinson’s 25-point game

Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-15, 0-10 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (10-8, 4-4 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan -14.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan hosts the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Hunter Dickinson scored 25 points in Michigan’s 83-67 loss to the Michigan State Spartans.

The Wolverines are 6-2 in home games. Michigan is sixth in the Big Ten with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Moussa Diabate averaging 2.6.

The Cornhuskers are 0-10 in conference play. Nebraska gives up 78.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.7 points per game.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Big Ten play. The Wolverines won the last meeting 102-67 on Dec. 8. Terrance Williams II scored 22 points points to help lead the Wolverines to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Dickinson is averaging 17 points and 8.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Michigan.

Derrick Walker is averaging 9.5 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Bryce McGowens is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 1-9, averaging 69.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

