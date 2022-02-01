Michigan scores last 6 points to beat Nebraska 85-79

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson led Michigan with 26 points and the Wolverines scored the last six points…

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson led Michigan with 26 points and the Wolverines scored the last six points of the game to beat Nebraska 85-79 on Tuesday night.

C.J. Wilcher’s two free throws for Nebraska tied the game at 79 with 1:20 remaining. DeVante’ Jones answered with a layup and then forced a turnover on the ensuing possession. Eli Brooks and Jones each made a pair of free throws to end it.

Michigan (11-8, 5-4 Big Ten) rebounded from a 83-67 loss to then-No. 10 Michigan State and has won four of its last five games.

Dickinson made all six free-throw attempts and grabbed eight rebounds. Brooks finished with 20 points and Jones 18. The trio combined for 23 of the Wolverines’ 28 made field goals.

Michigan shot 47% from the field and were 27-of-33 shooting (82%) from the free-throw line but missed 13 of 15 from long range. The Wolverines outrebounded the Cornhuskers 39-24.

Bryce McGowens scored 24 points on 10-of-20 shooting for Nebraska (6-16, 0-11), which has lost nine straight and 14 of its last 15 games. The Cornhuskers shot 51% from the field and made 7 of 18 3-pointers.

Michigan trailed by seven points at the break but opened the second half with a 20-3 run. Nebraska answered with a 26-9 surge for its largest lead, 73-66, with about six minutes remaining.

Nebraska hosts Northwestern on Saturday. Michigan plays at No. 4 Purdue on Saturday.

