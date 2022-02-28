Michigan plays Michigan State following Jones’ 25-point game

Michigan State Spartans (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (15-11, 9-8 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.…

Michigan State Spartans (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (15-11, 9-8 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan faces the Michigan State Spartans after DeVante Jones scored 25 points in Michigan’s 93-85 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Wolverines are 9-4 on their home court. Michigan averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Spartans are 10-7 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan State is 4-2 in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Big Ten play. The Spartans won the last meeting 83-67 on Jan. 29. Max Christie scored 16 points to help lead the Spartans to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 9.5 points and 4.4 assists for the Wolverines. Hunter Dickinson is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Michigan.

Gabe Brown is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Spartans. Tyson Walker is averaging 6.6 points and 1.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Spartans: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

