Michigan hosts No. 15 Illinois after Houstan’s 21-point game

Illinois Fighting Illini (19-8, 12-5 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (15-11, 9-7 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan -1; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan hosts the No. 15 Illinois Fighting Illini after Caleb scored 21 points in Michigan’s 71-62 victory against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Wolverines have gone 9-3 at home. Michigan averages 72.2 points and has outscored opponents by 3.8 points per game.

The Fighting Illini are 12-5 against conference opponents. Illinois scores 76.3 points while outscoring opponents by 8.9 points per game.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Fighting Illini won 68-53 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Kofi Cockburn led the Fighting Illini with 21 points, and DeVante Jones led the Wolverines with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Houstan is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 10.3 points. Hunter Dickinson is shooting 50.0% and averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Michigan.

Alfonso Plummer is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, while averaging 15.1 points. Cockburn is averaging 14.3 points and 6.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

