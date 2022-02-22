Michigan faces Rutgers after Dickinson’s 21-point game

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-10, 10-6 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (14-11, 8-7 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-10, 10-6 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (14-11, 8-7 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan hosts the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Hunter Dickinson scored 21 points in Michigan’s 77-63 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Wolverines are 8-3 on their home court. Michigan is eighth in the Big Ten with 14.4 assists per game led by DeVante Jones averaging 4.5.

The Scarlet Knights are 10-6 against Big Ten opponents. Rutgers ranks ninth in the Big Ten shooting 34.1% from 3-point range.

The Wolverines and Scarlet Knights meet Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dickinson is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Wolverines. Eli Brooks is averaging 8.6 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Michigan.

Ron Harper Jr. is averaging 15.5 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights. Geo Baker is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rutgers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

