Miami takes on Virginia, seeks 4th straight victory

Virginia Cavaliers (16-10, 10-6 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (19-7, 11-4 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Hurricanes take on Virginia.

The Hurricanes are 10-3 on their home court. Miami is 6-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cavaliers are 10-6 in ACC play. Virginia is eighth in the ACC with 14.0 assists per game led by Reece Beekman averaging 4.9.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in ACC play. The Cavaliers won the last matchup 71-58 on Feb. 5. Armaan Franklin scored 22 points to help lead the Cavaliers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kameron McGusty is scoring 17.5 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Hurricanes. Isaiah Wong is averaging 10 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Jayden Gardner is averaging 15 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Franklin is averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games for Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 27.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 63.6 points, 27.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

