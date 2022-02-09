Miami takes on Georgia Tech following McGusty’s 21-point showing

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-12, 3-8 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (16-7, 8-4 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-12, 3-8 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (16-7, 8-4 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miami -9; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Miami plays the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after Kameron McGusty scored 21 points in Miami’s 71-58 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Hurricanes have gone 9-3 at home. Miami has a 4-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Yellow Jackets are 3-8 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech ranks ninth in the ACC giving up 69.5 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in ACC play. The Hurricanes won the last meeting 73-62 on Jan. 29. McGusty scored 20 points points to help lead the Hurricanes to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie Moore is averaging 12.7 points, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals for the Hurricanes. McGusty is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Michael Devoe is averaging 17.8 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Yellow Jackets. Jordan Usher is averaging 9.5 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the past 10 games for Georgia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 26.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

