Miami (OH) visits Central Michigan following Healy’s 32-point outing

Miami (OH) RedHawks (12-17, 6-12 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (7-20, 6-10 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan takes on the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Cameron Healy scored 32 points in Central Michigan’s 73-71 loss to the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Chippewas have gone 2-8 in home games. Central Michigan is 2-12 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The RedHawks have gone 6-12 against MAC opponents. Miami (OH) is fifth in the MAC scoring 75.2 points per game and is shooting 43.7%.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Chippewas won the last meeting 83-69 on Feb. 25. Kevin Miller scored 24 points points to help lead the Chippewas to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Healy is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Chippewas, while averaging 11.8 points. Miller is averaging 16.4 points and 4.9 assists over the past 10 games for Central Michigan.

Dalonte Brown is averaging 11.8 points and 6.4 rebounds for the RedHawks. Dae Dae Grant is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

RedHawks: 3-7, averaging 75.3 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

