Miami (OH) takes on Northern Illinois after Grant’s 22-point game

Miami (OH) RedHawks (11-14, 5-9 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (8-16, 5-9 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) faces the Northern Illinois Huskies after Dae Dae Grant scored 22 points in Miami (OH)’s 91-78 loss to the Ohio Bobcats.

The Huskies are 2-5 in home games. Northern Illinois allows 71.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.9 points per game.

The RedHawks are 5-9 in MAC play. Miami (OH) has a 7-10 record against teams over .500.

The teams play for the second time this season in MAC play. The RedHawks won the last matchup 85-82 on Jan. 22. Dalonte Brown scored 24 points to help lead the RedHawks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Thornton is averaging 8.5 points and 3.9 assists for the Huskies. Keshawn Williams is averaging 16.3 points over the past 10 games for Northern Illinois.

Grant is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, while averaging 17 points and 3.9 assists. Mekhi Lairy is shooting 43.5% and averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

RedHawks: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

