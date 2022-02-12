Miami (OH) takes on Bowling Green after Grant’s 25-point game

Bowling Green Falcons (12-12, 5-8 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (10-13, 4-8 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Bowling Green Falcons (12-12, 5-8 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (10-13, 4-8 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miami (OH) -1; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) plays the Bowling Green Falcons after Dae Dae Grant scored 25 points in Miami (OH)’s 62-57 win against the Western Michigan Broncos.

The RedHawks have gone 7-6 in home games. Miami (OH) has a 6-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Falcons have gone 5-8 against MAC opponents. Bowling Green scores 82.2 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Falcons won the last meeting 87-83 on Jan. 8. Daeqwon Plowden scored 27 points to help lead the Falcons to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant is averaging 16.7 points and 3.9 assists for the RedHawks. Mekhi Lairy is averaging 12.1 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 41.9% over the past 10 games for Miami (OH).

Plowden is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Falcons. Trey Diggs is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Falcons: 4-6, averaging 79.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.