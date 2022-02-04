Miami (OH) takes on Akron, aims to stop 3-game skid

Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-11, 3-6 MAC) at Akron Zips (13-6, 6-3 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-11, 3-6 MAC) at Akron Zips (13-6, 6-3 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Akron -7; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) comes into the matchup with Akron as losers of three in a row.

The Zips are 9-1 on their home court. Akron leads the MAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 63.3 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The RedHawks are 3-6 in conference matchups. Miami (OH) is third in the MAC with 13.3 assists per game led by Dae Dae Grant averaging 4.2.

The Zips and RedHawks square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Trimble Jr. averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Xavier Castaneda is shooting 39.5% and averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Akron.

Grant is shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, while averaging 16.8 points and 4.2 assists. Mekhi Lairy is averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 7-3, averaging 70.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

RedHawks: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

