Miami (OH) hosts Western Michigan after Norman’s 30-point outing

Western Michigan Broncos (4-19, 0-12 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-13, 3-8 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Western Michigan Broncos (4-19, 0-12 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-13, 3-8 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miami (OH) -10.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan visits the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Lamar Norman Jr. scored 30 points in Western Michigan’s 77-64 loss to the Ohio Bobcats.

The RedHawks are 6-6 in home games. Miami (OH) is eighth in the MAC with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Precious Ayah averaging 2.1.

The Broncos are 0-12 in MAC play. Western Michigan is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The RedHawks won the last meeting 70-62 on Jan. 15. Mekhi Lairy scored 15 points points to help lead the RedHawks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dae Dae Grant is scoring 16.3 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the RedHawks. Lairy is averaging 11.6 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

Norman is shooting 45.4% and averaging 20.2 points for the Broncos. Markeese Hastings is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 2-8, averaging 69.1 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Broncos: 0-10, averaging 66.4 points, 25.4 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

