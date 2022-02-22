CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Miami (OH) hosts Buffalo following Williams’ 24-point game

The Associated Press

February 22, 2022, 1:22 AM

Buffalo Bulls (16-8, 10-4 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (12-14, 6-9 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miami (OH) -5.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Jeenathan Williams scored 24 points in Buffalo’s 87-73 victory over the Western Michigan Broncos.

The RedHawks have gone 8-6 in home games. Miami (OH) is 3-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulls are 10-4 in MAC play. Buffalo has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The RedHawks won the last matchup 91-81 on Dec. 29. Mekhi Lairy scored 28 points points to help lead the RedHawks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dae Dae Grant is scoring 17.1 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the RedHawks. Lairy is averaging 12.1 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

Williams averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 19.0 points while shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc. Ronaldo Segu is shooting 42.0% and averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 27.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Bulls: 8-2, averaging 80.4 points, 42.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

