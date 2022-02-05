Merrimack visits Saint Francis (PA) after Dixon-Conover’s 22-point performance

Merrimack Warriors (9-14, 3-6 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (7-15, 3-8 NEC) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Merrimack Warriors (9-14, 3-6 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (7-15, 3-8 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Francis (PA) -3.5; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) hosts the Merrimack Warriors after Ramiir Dixon-Conover scored 22 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 89-82 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Red Flash have gone 4-4 in home games. Saint Francis (PA) ranks third in the NEC in rebounding with 32.4 rebounds. Josh Cohen leads the Red Flash with 6.5 boards.

The Warriors are 3-6 in conference games. Merrimack is 4-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams square off for the second time this season in NEC play. The Red Flash won the last meeting 62-46 on Jan. 15. Marlon Hargis scored 15 points points to help lead the Red Flash to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxwell Land averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Dixon-Conover is shooting 37.1% and averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

Mikey Watkins is averaging 9.6 points, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Warriors. Jordan Minor is averaging 12.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.9 blocks over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 3-7, averaging 64.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Warriors: 4-6, averaging 56.0 points, 26.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.