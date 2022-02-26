CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Charles Co. schools end mask mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | 'Vile' comments over mask stance | Latest COVID-19 cases
Merrimack tops St. Francis (N.Y.) 72-52

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 5:27 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Jordan Minor and Ziggy Reid scored 27 points apiece as Merrimack defeated St. Francis (N.Y.) 72-52 on Saturday. Reid also had eight rebounds.

Mikey Watkins had nine assists for Merrimack (14-16, 9-8 Northeast Conference).

Michael Cubbage had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Terriers (10-19, 7-11). Larry Moreno added 11 points.

The Warriors improve to 2-0 against the Terriers for the season. Merrimack defeated St. Francis (N.Y.) 74-64 on Dec. 29.

