Merrimack plays Wagner following Minor’s 28-point game

Merrimack Warriors (10-14, 4-7 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (17-2, 11-0 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Merrimack Warriors (10-14, 4-7 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (17-2, 11-0 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack faces the Wagner Seahawks after Jordan Minor scored 28 points in Merrimack’s 60-57 loss to the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Seahawks have gone 9-0 at home. Wagner is 14-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

The Warriors have gone 4-7 against NEC opponents. Merrimack gives up 61.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.6 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Seahawks won 71-57 in the last matchup on Jan. 23. Elijah Ford led the Seahawks with 20 points, and Minor led the Warriors with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zaire Williams is shooting 28.4% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, while averaging 5.9 points. Alex Morales is shooting 52.8% and averaging 17.6 points over the past 10 games for Wagner.

Mikey Watkins is averaging 9.7 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Warriors. Minor is averaging 13.8 points and 10.3 rebounds while shooting 51.9% over the past 10 games for Merrimack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 10-0, averaging 76.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Warriors: 3-7, averaging 52.6 points, 28.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.