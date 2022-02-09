Merrimack hosts Cent. Conn. St. following Scantlebury’s 27-point outing

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (6-18, 3-8 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (10-14, 4-6 NEC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (6-18, 3-8 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (10-14, 4-6 NEC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. plays the Merrimack Warriors after Nigel Scantlebury scored 27 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 91-82 overtime win against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Warriors have gone 5-6 at home. Merrimack is 2-12 against opponents over .500.

The Blue Devils have gone 3-8 against NEC opponents. Cent. Conn. St. is 4-7 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Warriors won 66-57 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. Ziggy Reid led the Warriors with 20 points, and Ian Krishnan led the Blue Devils with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikey Watkins is averaging 9.7 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Warriors. Jordan Minor is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

Scantlebury is averaging 11.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Blue Devils. Krishnan is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 55.1 points, 27.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Blue Devils: 2-8, averaging 61.2 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

