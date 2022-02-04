OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Mercer visits Chattanooga following Jean-Baptiste’s 31-point game

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 1:22 AM

Mercer Bears (13-10, 6-4 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (18-5, 8-2 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga plays the Mercer Bears after David Jean-Baptiste scored 31 points in Chattanooga’s 80-72 loss to the Samford Bulldogs.

The Mocs are 9-1 on their home court. Chattanooga is seventh in the SoCon with 13.6 assists per game led by Malachi Smith averaging 3.2.

The Bears have gone 6-4 against SoCon opponents. Mercer averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Mocs and Bears face off Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Mocs. Jean-Baptiste is averaging 14.3 points and 2.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

Jalen Johnson is averaging 14.5 points for the Bears. Felipe Haase is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mercer.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 8-2, averaging 74.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

