Mercer takes on Chattanooga following Johnson’s 21-point game

Chattanooga Mocs (19-5, 9-2 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (13-11, 6-5 SoCon) Macon, Georgia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Chattanooga Mocs (19-5, 9-2 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (13-11, 6-5 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mercer -5.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer hosts the Chattanooga Mocs after Jalen Johnson scored 21 points in Mercer’s 77-68 loss to the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Bears are 9-2 on their home court. Mercer has a 3-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Mocs are 9-2 in SoCon play. Chattanooga is sixth in the SoCon with 13.6 assists per game led by Malachi Smith averaging 3.2.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Mocs won the last meeting 77-68 on Feb. 5. Smith scored 22 points to help lead the Mocs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Felipe Haase is averaging 14.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Mercer.

Smith is averaging 20.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Mocs. David Jean-Baptiste is averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games for Chattanooga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Mocs: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.