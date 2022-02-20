Memphis visits SMU after Weathers’ 22-point game

Memphis Tigers (15-8, 9-4 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (18-6, 9-3 AAC) Dallas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SMU…

Memphis Tigers (15-8, 9-4 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (18-6, 9-3 AAC)

Dallas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SMU -2.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts the Memphis Tigers after Michael Weathers scored 22 points in SMU’s 64-57 loss to the Temple Owls.

The Mustangs have gone 12-0 at home. SMU scores 75.0 points while outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game.

The Tigers are 9-4 in conference play. Memphis scores 76.8 points and has outscored opponents by 7.3 points per game.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Mustangs won the last meeting 70-62 on Jan. 21. Kendric Davis scored 20 points points to help lead the Mustangs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 19.1 points and 4.8 assists for the Mustangs. Marcus Weathers is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for SMU.

Alex Lomax is averaging six points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Tigers. Tyler Harris is averaging 9.2 points and 0.9 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 7-3, averaging 70.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 35.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

