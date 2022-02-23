CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Memphis plays Temple, seeks 4th straight home win

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 2:02 AM

Temple Owls (15-9, 8-5 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (15-9, 9-5 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Tigers face Temple.

The Tigers have gone 10-2 in home games. Memphis leads the AAC with 14.3 fast break points.

The Owls are 8-5 in conference play. Temple ranks ninth in the AAC with 11.9 assists per game led by Jeremiah Williams averaging 4.2.

The Tigers and Owls match up Thursday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Duren is shooting 64.4% and averaging 11.4 points for the Tigers. Tyler Harris is averaging 8.0 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Damian Dunn is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Owls. Zach Hicks is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Temple.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Owls: 7-3, averaging 67.8 points, 36.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

