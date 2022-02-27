CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Memphis hosts Wichita State following Duren’s 22-point performance

The Associated Press

February 27, 2022, 1:42 AM

Wichita State Shockers (13-11, 4-8 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (16-9, 10-5 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Memphis -8.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis faces the Wichita State Shockers after Jalen Duren scored 22 points in Memphis’ 78-64 victory against the Temple Owls.

The Tigers are 11-2 on their home court. Memphis has a 2-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Shockers are 4-8 in conference games. Wichita State is eighth in the AAC with 12.2 assists per game led by Craig Porter Jr. averaging 3.6.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in AAC play. The Tigers won the last matchup 82-64 on Jan. 1. Josh Minott scored 15 points points to help lead the Tigers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Lomax is averaging 5.8 points, four assists and 1.6 steals for the Tigers. Duren is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Tyson Etienne is shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, while averaging 15.1 points. Ricky Council IV is averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games for Wichita State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 71.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 9.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Shockers: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

