Memphis faces No. 6 Houston on 4-game win streak

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 2:02 AM

Memphis Tigers (13-8, 7-4 AAC) at Houston Cougars (20-4, 9-1 AAC)

Houston; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will try to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Tigers take on No. 6 Houston.

The Cougars are 12-0 on their home court. Houston leads the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 55.5 points while holding opponents to 36.5% shooting.

The Tigers are 7-4 in AAC play. Memphis has a 2-4 record in one-possession games.

The Cougars and Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyler Edwards is averaging 14 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Cougars. Josh Carlton is averaging 9.9 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Houston.

Tyler Harris is averaging 10 points for the Tigers. Josh Minott is averaging 7.5 points over the past 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 74.3 points, 37.5 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 36.5 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

