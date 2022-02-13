Meeks leads Charleston (SC) against Drexel after 21-point showing

Drexel Dragons (11-11, 7-6 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (13-9, 5-6 CAA) Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Drexel Dragons (11-11, 7-6 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (13-9, 5-6 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) hosts the Drexel Dragons after John Meeks scored 21 points in Charleston (SC)’s 85-79 loss to the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Cougars are 8-4 in home games. Charleston (SC) is the CAA leader with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Osinachi Smart averaging 2.0.

The Dragons are 7-6 in conference matchups. Drexel leads the CAA shooting 36.0% from deep. James Butler leads the Dragons shooting 54.5% from 3-point range.

The Cougars and Dragons face off Monday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dimitrius Underwood is averaging 10.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.3 steals for the Cougars. Reyne Smith is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

Camren Wynter is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Dragons. Melik Martin is averaging 9.9 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Drexel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 5-5, averaging 76.1 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Dragons: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.