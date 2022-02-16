OLYMPICS NEWS: Russian skater in doping scandal stumbles to 4th | Takagi wins 1st individual gold | US women's hockey loses Olympic final | Shiffrin out of Olympic combined | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » Meeks, Charleston (SC) Cougars…

Meeks, Charleston (SC) Cougars to host Morse and the James Madison Dukes

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

James Madison Dukes (14-11, 5-9 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (14-10, 6-6 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) plays JMU in a matchup of CAA teams.

The Cougars have gone 9-4 at home. Charleston (SC) has a 5-9 record against teams above .500.

The Dukes are 5-9 in conference matchups. JMU is seventh in the CAA with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Takal Molson averaging 4.2.

The teams square off for the second time this season in CAA play. The Dukes won the last matchup 95-94 on Jan. 22. Vado Morse scored 32 points to help lead the Dukes to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dimitrius Underwood is averaging 10.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.2 steals for the Cougars. John Meeks is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

Morse is averaging 15.9 points for the Dukes. Terrence Edwards is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for JMU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 5-5, averaging 77.5 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Dukes: 3-7, averaging 73.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

DHS privacy chief aims to promote ‘privacy enhancing technologies’

USPS regulator hires chief data officer, seeks feedback on performance dashboard

USPS seeks ability to gather COVID-19 vaccination, testing data from workforce

US investigators: Zinke misused his Interior secretary job

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up