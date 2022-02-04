OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Workout while watching the Olympics | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Meet local Olympians
McRae scores 19 to carry UC Riverside past Hawaii 64-59

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 10:43 AM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Callum McRae registered 19 points and three assists as UC Riverside narrowly defeated Hawaii 64-59 on Thursday night.

Zyon Pullin had 19 points and nine rebounds for UC Riverside (12-7, 6-3 Big West Conference). Dominick Pickett added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Kamaka Hepa had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (11-6, 7-1), whose seven-game win streak was broken.

