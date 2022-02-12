McNeese visits Northwestern State after Shumate’s 23-point showing

McNeese Cowboys (9-16, 3-5 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (7-18, 3-5 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

McNeese Cowboys (9-16, 3-5 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (7-18, 3-5 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northwestern State -1; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese visits the Northwestern State Demons after Christian Shumate scored 23 points in McNeese’s 91-86 loss to the SE Louisiana Lions.

The Demons have gone 5-3 at home. Northwestern State gives up 81.0 points and has been outscored by 7.9 points per game.

The Cowboys are 3-5 in Southland play. McNeese is 7-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Cowboys won 93-84 in the last matchup on Feb. 5. Zach Scott led the Cowboys with 23 points, and Kendal Coleman led the Demons with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coleman is shooting 52.9% and averaging 14.9 points for the Demons. Carvell Teasett is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

Kellon Taylor is averaging 10 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Cowboys. Shumate is averaging 15.3 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 54.2% over the last 10 games for McNeese.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 4-6, averaging 79.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.