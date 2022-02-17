McNeese visits Nicholls State after Gordon’s 21-point showing

McNeese Cowboys (10-16, 4-5 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (16-9, 6-2 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

McNeese Cowboys (10-16, 4-5 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (16-9, 6-2 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nicholls State -9.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State plays the McNeese Cowboys after Jitaurious Gordon scored 21 points in Nicholls State’s 83-80 overtime victory against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Colonels are 8-1 on their home court. Nicholls State scores 78.5 points while outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game.

The Cowboys are 4-5 in Southland play. McNeese averages 77.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season in Southland play. The Colonels won the last meeting 81-71 on Jan. 28. Gordon scored 24 points points to help lead the Colonels to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gordon is scoring 19.3 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Colonels. Pierce Spencer is averaging 13.9 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 45.4% over the past 10 games for Nicholls State.

Christian Shumate is shooting 51.4% and averaging 12.0 points for the Cowboys. Zach Scott is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for McNeese.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 35.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.