McNeese hosts Texas A&M-CC following Murdix’s 20-point game

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (17-10, 4-6 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (10-18, 4-7 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (17-10, 4-6 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (10-18, 4-7 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: McNeese -1; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC faces the McNeese Cowboys after Terrion Murdix scored 20 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 83-76 win over the Northwestern State Demons.

The Cowboys have gone 6-3 in home games. McNeese is sixth in the Southland shooting 32.6% from downtown, led by Zach Scott shooting 42.3% from 3-point range.

The Islanders are 4-6 in Southland play. Texas A&M-CC ranks fourth in the Southland scoring 35.0 points per game in the paint led by Jalen Jackson averaging 0.8.

The teams play for the third time in conference play this season. The Islanders won the last matchup 60-56 on Jan. 21. Isaac Mushila scored 18 points to help lead the Islanders to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kellon Taylor is averaging 9.9 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Cowboys. Christian Shumate is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for McNeese.

Murdix is averaging 9.3 points, 3.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Islanders. Mushila is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 77.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Islanders: 4-6, averaging 74.9 points, 38.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.