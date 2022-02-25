McNeese hosts Incarnate Word following Morgan’s 23-point game

Incarnate Word Cardinals (6-23, 2-10 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (10-19, 4-8 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (6-23, 2-10 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (10-19, 4-8 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word visits the McNeese Cowboys after Josh Morgan scored 23 points in Incarnate Word’s 82-68 loss to the Houston Baptist Huskies.

The Cowboys have gone 6-4 at home. McNeese has a 1-18 record against opponents over .500.

The Cardinals are 2-10 in Southland play. Incarnate Word has a 0-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Cowboys won the last meeting 82-72 on Jan. 22. Christian Shumate scored 29 points points to help lead the Cowboys to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Scott is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 10.1 points. Shumate is shooting 51.6% and averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for McNeese.

Drew Lutz is averaging 9.5 points and 3.6 assists for the Cardinals. RJ Glasper is averaging 15.9 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 39.4% over the past 10 games for Incarnate Word.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 76.9 points, 35.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 68.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

