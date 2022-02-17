OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
McKnight leads Western Kentucky past Charlotte 77-67

The Associated Press

February 17, 2022, 10:08 PM

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Dayvion McKnight scored 22 points as Western Kentucky beat Charlotte 77-67 on Thursday night. Camron Justice added 20 points for the Hilltoppers. Justice also had seven assists.

Jairus Hamilton had 15 points and seven rebounds for Western Kentucky (16-11, 8-6 Conference USA), which won its sixth consecutive game. Jamarion Sharp added four blocks.

Austin Butler had 21 points for the 49ers (13-12, 6-7). Jahmir Young added 18 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Aly Khalifa had 12 points.

The Hilltoppers improve to 2-0 against the 49ers for the season. Western Kentucky defeated Charlotte 78-59 on Feb. 3.

