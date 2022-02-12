SUPER BOWL LVI: Latest from SoFi Stadium | What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
McKinnis, Jackson State Tigers host the Florida A&M Rattlers

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 2:42 AM

Florida A&M Rattlers (10-12, 8-3 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (6-16, 4-7 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackson State -2; over/under is 120.5

BOTTOM LINE: MJ Randolph and the Florida A&M Rattlers visit Jayveous McKinnis and the Jackson State Tigers on Saturday.

The Tigers have gone 2-2 at home. Jackson State ranks ninth in the SWAC with 10.3 assists per game led by Jonas James averaging 2.9.

The Rattlers are 8-3 in conference games. Florida A&M allows 69.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.4 points per game.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Rattlers won the last matchup 67-64 on Jan. 25. Keith Littles scored 18 points to help lead the Rattlers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKinnis is shooting 55.4% and averaging 12.1 points for the Tigers. Terence Lewis II is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

Randolph is averaging 19.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.2 steals for the Rattlers. Bryce Moragne is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 62.2 points, 36.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Rattlers: 8-2, averaging 67.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

