McKinnis and the Jackson State Tigers visit conference foe Mississippi Valley State

Jackson State Tigers (4-16, 2-7 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-18, 1-8 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mississippi Valley State -9.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State faces Jackson State in a matchup of SWAC teams.

The Delta Devils have gone 0-7 in home games. Mississippi Valley State gives up 85.3 points and has been outscored by 20.6 points per game.

The Tigers have gone 2-7 against SWAC opponents. Jackson State is 1-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Delta Devils and Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Hunter averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Delta Devils, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 27.3% from beyond the arc. Robert Carpenter is averaging 17.8 points over the past 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

Jayveous McKinnis is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 10.2 rebounds for the Tigers. Terence Lewis II is averaging 6.7 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 67.6 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 60.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

