McIntosh scores 21 to carry Elon past Northeastern 67-54

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 2:36 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Hunter McIntosh had 21 points as Elon beat Northeastern 67-54 on Saturday.

Darius Burford had 15 points for Elon (10-21, 7-11 Colonial Athletic Association). Michael Graham added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Zac Ervin had eight rebounds.

Jason Strong had 14 points for the Huskies (8-21, 2-16). Jahmyl Telfort added 13 points. Nikola Djogo had eight rebounds.

The Phoenix improve to 2-0 against the Huskies this season. Elon defeated Northeastern 79-62 on Dec. 29.

