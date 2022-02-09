McIntosh leads Elon against JMU after 20-point game

Elon Phoenix (7-17, 4-7 CAA) at James Madison Dukes (13-9, 4-7 CAA) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Elon Phoenix (7-17, 4-7 CAA) at James Madison Dukes (13-9, 4-7 CAA)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon visits the James Madison Dukes after Hunter McIntosh scored 20 points in Elon’s 66-64 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Dukes have gone 8-4 in home games. JMU scores 77.8 points while outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The Phoenix are 4-7 in conference play. Elon allows 72.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.2 points per game.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Phoenix won the last matchup 90-67 on Jan. 17. Kris Wooten scored 23 points to help lead the Phoenix to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Takal Molson is averaging 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Dukes. Vado Morse is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for JMU.

Michael Graham is averaging 9.3 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Phoenix. McIntosh is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Elon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 4-6, averaging 78.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points per game.

Phoenix: 3-7, averaging 66.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

