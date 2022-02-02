OLYMPICS NEWS: Olympic spotlight back on China | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians | Czechs beat China in women's hockey | Olympic torch relay passes by Great Wall
McGusty leads Miami against Notre Dame after 20-point performance

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 1:42 AM

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (14-7, 7-3 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (16-5, 8-2 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miami -5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami plays the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after Kameron McGusty scored 20 points in Miami’s 73-62 win against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Hurricanes are 9-2 in home games. Miami is 14-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Fighting Irish are 7-3 in ACC play. Notre Dame is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: McGusty is averaging 17.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Hurricanes. Isaiah Wong is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Dane Goodwin is shooting 49.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, while averaging 14.6 points. Blake Wesley is shooting 36.9% and averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 8-2, averaging 78.9 points, 27.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 8-2, averaging 70.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

