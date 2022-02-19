McGusty and the Miami Hurricanes host conference foe Virginia

Virginia Cavaliers (16-10, 10-6 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (19-7, 11-4 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Virginia Cavaliers (16-10, 10-6 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (19-7, 11-4 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miami -2; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: Jayden Gardner and the Virginia Cavaliers take on Kameron McGusty and the Miami Hurricanes in ACC action Saturday.

The Hurricanes have gone 10-3 in home games. Miami is ninth in the ACC shooting 35.0% from downtown, led by Bensley Joseph shooting 48.1% from 3-point range.

The Cavaliers are 10-6 in ACC play. Virginia is 3-2 in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Cavaliers won 71-58 in the last matchup on Feb. 5. Armaan Franklin led the Cavaliers with 22 points, and McGusty led the Hurricanes with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: McGusty is averaging 17.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Hurricanes. Isaiah Wong is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Gardner is shooting 51.1% and averaging 15.0 points for the Cavaliers. Franklin is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 27.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 63.6 points, 27.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.