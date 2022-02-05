OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Workout while watching the Olympics | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Meet local Olympians
McGowens leads Nebraska against Northwestern after 24-point game

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 1:22 AM

Northwestern Wildcats (10-10, 3-8 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-16, 0-11 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nebraska -4.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska hosts the Northwestern Wildcats after Bryce McGowens scored 24 points in Nebraska’s 85-79 loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

The Cornhuskers have gone 6-9 in home games. Nebraska allows 78.4 points and has been outscored by 5.8 points per game.

The Wildcats are 3-8 in Big Ten play. Northwestern has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Cornhuskers and Wildcats meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonzo Verge Jr. is averaging 13.2 points and 4.8 assists for the Cornhuskers. McGowens is averaging 11.8 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 42.4% over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

Pete Nance is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Wildcats. Boo Buie is averaging 8.8 points and 1.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 1-9, averaging 71.1 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 71.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

