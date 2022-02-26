CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
McGhee scores 47, leads Liberty past Kennesaw 100-93 in OT

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 4:19 PM

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius McGhee had 47 points, one point shy of his career high, as Liberty defeated Kennesaw State 100-93 in overtime on Saturday.

McGhee shot 14 of 28 and made 16 of 18 from the free-throw line. He added nine rebounds.

Kyle Rode had 20 points and five assists for Liberty (21-10, 12-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Keegan McDowell added 10 points. Joseph Venzant had six rebounds.

It was the first time this season Liberty scored at least 100 points.

Chris Youngblood had 17 points for the Owls (12-17, 7-9). Spencer Rodgers added 15 points. Jamir Moultrie had 11 points.

The Flames improve to 2-0 against the Owls on the season. Liberty defeated Kennesaw State 65-50 on Jan. 31.

