Home » College Basketball » McGhee scores 21 to…

McGhee scores 21 to lift Liberty over E. Kentucky 91-84

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 9:47 PM

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Darius McGhee had 21 points as Liberty topped Eastern Kentucky 91-84 on Saturday night.

McGhee made 6 of 9 3-pointers and added six assists. Keegan McDowell had 19 points and eight rebounds for Liberty (17-7, 8-1 Atlantic Sun Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive road victory. Shiloh Robinson added 15 points. Kyle Rode had 12 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Jomaru Brown scored a season-high 24 points for the Colonels (11-13, 3-7). Curt Lewis scored a career-high 21 points. Michael Moreno had 16 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

