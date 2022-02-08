OLYMPICS NEWS: Chen's golden moment for Team USA | Kim defends Olympic halfpipe title | American curler's eye-catching shoes | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
McGhee lifts Liberty over Lipscomb 78-69

The Associated Press

February 8, 2022, 10:07 PM

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius McGhee had 29 points and 10 assists and Kyle Rode added 24 points as Liberty defeated Lipscomb 78-69 on Tuesday night.

Shiloh Robinson had 13 points for Liberty (18-7, 9-1 Atlantic Sun Conference), which won its fourth straight game.

Keegan McDowell, who was second on the Flames in scoring heading into the contest with 11 points per game, finished 2-for-11 shooting.

Ahsan Asadullah had 16 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for the Bisons (10-16, 3-8). Tommy Murr added 11 points. Jacob Ognacevic had 11 points.

