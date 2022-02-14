McGhee leads Liberty against North Florida after 30-point game

Liberty Flames (18-8, 9-2 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (8-18, 4-8 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Liberty Flames (18-8, 9-2 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (8-18, 4-8 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty takes on the North Florida Ospreys after Darius McGhee scored 30 points in Liberty’s 73-69 loss to the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Ospreys are 5-5 in home games.

North Florida ranks ninth in the ASUN with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by The Flames have gone 9-2 against ASUN opponents. Liberty is 6-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

The teams play for the second time this season in ASUN play. The Flames won the last meeting 71-56 on Jan. 12. Shiloh Robinson scored 21 points to help lead the Flames to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Joseph Venzant is averaging 4.4 points for the Flames. McGhee is averaging 24.5 points over the last 10 games for Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Flames: 8-2, averaging 74.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

